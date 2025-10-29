Today, Wednesday, October 29, brings moderate rain early on, with gentle drizzle lingering through midday. A shift toward clearer skies arrives later, offering occasional sunshine before nightfall. Temperatures hover near 10°C, easing to about 6°C in the evening. Abergavenny experiences these changing conditions with damp intervals continuing overnight.
Tomorrow keeps a damp mood as moderate rain returns in the afternoon, mixing with cloudy spells throughout. Early hours stay about 4°C, with peaks near 10°C by midday. Morning dryness briefly appears, then patchy rain lingers into the evening, lightening slightly before settling into cooler nighttime conditions.
Friday sees occasional heavier showers paired with broad cloud cover. Daytime temperatures reach near 14°C, dropping to about 10°C overnight. Brief breaks from the rain may pop up, yet damp spells continue on and off. Conditions remain unsettled, providing a mild but still showery environment. Late afternoon might see fleeting dryness, but showers quickly return.
Saturday delivers heavier downpours in the morning, shifting to lighter drizzle by the afternoon. Temperatures near 13°C give a cool edge, while the night descends to about 6°C. Even with occasional pauses, rainfall dominates the day, ensuring a consistently soggy scene from dawn into evening, with fleeting hints of dryness.
Sunday turns varied, bringing patchy rain and extended cloud cover. Temperatures settle near 10°C at midday, easing to about 6°C overnight. Brief glimpses of sunshine may appear, but damp conditions linger. Not as intense as earlier, occasional drizzle persists across many spots, with moisture hanging around well into the evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.