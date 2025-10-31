Today, Friday, October 31, brings patchy rain across Abergavenny, with temperatures near 13°C and lows around 10°C. Occasional drizzle seems likely, so expect occasional passing showers. Skies may remain mostly cloudy, but brief brighter spells could appear in between. Rain chances stay moderate, ensuring a damp atmosphere through the afternoon.
Tomorrow marks the start of this weekend with heavy rain throughout the day. Temperatures near 11°C and lows about 7°C keep conditions cool. Clouds dominate the sky, and bursts of downpours are expected to persist, making for a rainy start to your weekend. Occasional lighter spells won’t offer lasting dryness.
Sunday sees patchy rain returning, with maximum temperatures about 10°C and lows near 7°C. Expect drizzle off and on, though a few clearer periods might show up. Rain chances remain high, keeping the day damp. Showers continue steadily all day. Cloud cover lingers, but some breaks might reveal the sun.
Monday features moderate rain, pushing temperatures to about 14°C while lows hover near 12°C. Wet spells look steady throughout the day, creating a consistently grey scene. Showers may intensify briefly, so drizzle and heavier bursts are both possible. Any dry interludes are likely short-lived. Expect umbrella-worthy conditions over many hours.
Tuesday keeps patchy rain in the forecast, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 11°C. Skies remain overcast, although brief gaps in cloud cover could appear. Rainfall should stay moderate but consistent enough to maintain a damp environment. Conditions promise limited sunshine, prolonging the wet spell. Expect drizzle throughout evening.
This article was automatically generated
