Today, Monday, November 3, brings patchy rain throughout much of the day. Temperatures should hover near 13°C, with lows close to 10°C by evening. Skies may remain overcast, but any heavier downpours seem unlikely. Light breezes are possible, though no severe gusts are expected.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, could deliver heavy showers from morning onward. Expect temperatures near 13°C, dipping to about 12°C overnight. Conditions might stay unsettled, with steady downpours and moderate gusts. Cloud cover remains thick, likely keeping the sky fairly grey. Rainfall could be significant. A dull day overall.
Wednesday sees continuing wet conditions, with occasionally intense rain pushing temperatures about 14°C and evening lows near 13°C. Damp weather is set to persist, though slight lulls may appear. Skies should be dominated by cloud, offering limited bright spells. Wind looks lighter than earlier in the week.
Thursday continues with moderate rain and cooler air, pushing daytime readings close to 12°C and dropping to about 8°C at night. More rain is likely, though pockets of calmer moments might pop up. Heavy gusts could make the afternoon breezy, but clearing isn’t expected. Abergavenny may see passing drizzles through the day.
Friday looks unsettled again, with moderate rain returning. Temperatures approach about 13°C by midday, dropping near 8°C later on. Skies stay cloudy, though a brief break in showers is possible. This weekend could remain changeable, so heavier downpours cannot be ruled out. Low cloud could persist, keeping conditions cool. No snowfall is predicted for the week, keeping conditions mostly rainy throughout.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.