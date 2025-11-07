Today, Friday, November 7, in Abergavenny, brings early fog followed by patchy rain in the afternoon, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 8°C. Drizzle may appear before nightfall, leaving the evening slightly damp. Breezy conditions could develop, but strong gusts are unlikely.
Tomorrow sees clearer skies with a chance of mist around dawn. Light cloud lingers later, though volumes of rain remain minimal. Afternoon highs hover near 13°C, and overnight levels settle close to 7°C. Occasional sun could peek through, brightening late morning hours without major changes in wind.
Sunday brings moderate rain, especially in the afternoon, with temperatures about 12°C and lows near 7°C. Drizzle could persist, creating a wetter phase for this weekend, leading to soggy patches by night’s end. Early fog may reduce visibility, and heavier downpours are possible briefly around midday.
Monday looks mostly cloudy with intermittent drizzle and highs around 12°C. A few breaks in the clouds may occur later, though rain remains a possibility. Evening values hover about 7°C, keeping the air slightly cool. Mist could return after dark, but overall rainfall should not be heavy.
Tuesday is set for patchy rain nearby, with highs near 13°C and early mist in some spots. A fair amount of overcast conditions could linger throughout the day, while lows rest near 9°C. Light winds may occasionally pick up, but extended dry spells are possible between any passing showers. Skies may brighten briefly after midday, though misty patches could reappear later. Overall, humidity generally remains fairly moderate.
