Today, Thursday, November 6, brings patchy rain as the local weather forecast unfolds, making conditions damp in Abergavenny. Temperatures near 15°C appear by midday, easing to about 9°C tonight. Skies stay mostly cloudy, with occasional sunshine between showers.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, with rain likely for much of the day. Temperatures about 13°C may be felt during the afternoon, while drizzle lingers into evening. Though the breeze is gentle, periods of dryness could break up the cloudy skies.
This weekend starts on Saturday, featuring patchy rain and possible sunny intervals. Temperatures near 12°C are expected, dipping to about 7°C after dark. Showers should remain light, so brief calmer spells might appear under partly clear skies.
Sunday might see heavier showers, lifting temperatures to near 14°C. Rain could arrive in waves, leaving few chances for dryness. Clouds remain thick, but occasional breaks are not entirely ruled out, adding a bit of variation.
The rest of the week moves on to Monday, with patchy rain persisting and highs around 11°C. Nights drop to about 7°C, maintaining a slightly chilly feel. Cloud cover will likely continue, though a hint of sunshine might still peek through at times. Overall, the extended forecast suggests a mix of damp conditions and occasional brightness, ensuring the weather remains changeable through the coming days. Light breezes could accompany any showers, keeping things feeling fresh into late afternoon.
This article was automatically generated
