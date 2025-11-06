The rest of the week moves on to Monday, with patchy rain persisting and highs around 11°C. Nights drop to about 7°C, maintaining a slightly chilly feel. Cloud cover will likely continue, though a hint of sunshine might still peek through at times. Overall, the extended forecast suggests a mix of damp conditions and occasional brightness, ensuring the weather remains changeable through the coming days. Light breezes could accompany any showers, keeping things feeling fresh into late afternoon.