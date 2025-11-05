Today, Wednesday, November 5, in Abergavenny, conditions bring rain on and off. Temperatures near 14°C and lows about 11°C keep things mild throughout. Overcast skies dominate the morning and remain persistent into the afternoon, making it a grey day overall. Light drizzle might appear, with heavier showers. Occasional breezes develop.
Tomorrow is calmer under misty skies, with no major downpours expected. Temperatures near 15°C and lows about 11°C lend a mild feel throughout the day. Some patchy drizzle could still pop up, but most hours remain largely dry. Cloudy spells linger before a quiet evening settles in. Light winds continue.
Friday sees patchy rain rolling through. Temperatures near 14°C and lows close to 10°C keep conditions moderate. Misty patches might form in the evening, though the day should see occasional breaks in the clouds. Some drizzly spells remain possible around midday, bringing damp moments. Winds stay gentle, minimising gusty bursts.
Saturday has patchy rain near 13°C and lows about 9°C. Some clouds gather, but the sun might peek out briefly. A few passing showers appear likely, especially early on. Later hours turn partly cloudy, offering a small window of drier weather. Evening remains on the cooler side. Light winds persist.
Sunday looks overcast near 11°C and dips to 8°C at night. Clouds stay thick through much of the daytime, bringing a gloomy feel. Rain chances are minimal, though mist could develop. Skies may partially clear before turning foggy late on. Mild conditions prevail. Light breezes remain in place throughout daylight.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.