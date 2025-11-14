Today is Friday, November 14 in Abergavenny, bringing heavy, persistent rain with rainfall near 51 mm. The weather forecast points to overcast skies persisting from dawn until evening. Temperatures hover about 11°C at their highest, falling close to 9°C later on. Windy conditions keep things unsettled throughout the day ahead.
Tomorrow should see patchy rain with limited breaks in the cloud. Conditions feel damp most of the time, though rainfall amounts remain light at near 1 mm. Temperatures hover about 8°C, only sliding slightly lower after sunset. A few cloudy intervals may bring occasional drizzle, but brighter spells look scarce.
This weekend, Sunday turns drier with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures near 8°C. The weather report suggests only minimal chance of rain, so skies stay clearer for much of the day. Overnight lows dip close to 2°C, making it noticeably chillier. Winds ease off, leaving calmer conditions well into evening.
Monday looks bright and sunny, with the forecast marking highs about 6°C under clear skies. Temperatures sit near freezing early, hovering close to 0°C before sunrise. Expect a crisp feel in the air, though afternoon sunshine boosts warmth. Conditions remain stable and dry from morning through dusk, ensuring steady daylight.
Tuesday turns mostly overcast, with patchy rain near midday. Temperatures hover about 5°C, while lows remain close to 0°C, especially by nightfall. The forecast shows limited sunshine, dry spells could pop up here and there. Winds stay light, keeping the chill factor moderate. Skies stay bleak, but showers look faint.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.