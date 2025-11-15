Today (Saturday, November 15) in Abergavenny features patchy rain that could linger through the day. Temperatures near 10°C keep things mild, though fog might develop early on, limiting visibility at times. Overcast skies are expected to dominate, with light drizzle possible into the evening. Overall, conditions remain damp but not overly chilly.
Tomorrow brings a cooler outlook, with cloudiness persisting throughout the morning. Temperatures about 8°C may feel brisk under mostly grey skies, but heavier rain is unlikely. Brief clearer spells could appear later, although drizzle remains a possibility. Evening conditions might stay cloudy, continuing the weather pattern.
Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday, offering a pleasant break from the gloom. Temperatures near 5°C might feel chilly at first, but bright skies are set to dominate. Any early cloud cover should disperse quickly, reducing the chance of rain. Clearer conditions last through the day, maintaining dry weather.
Tuesday could turn wet, with moderate rain likely into the afternoon. Temperatures about 6°C are forecast, and occasional drizzle may transition to heavier bursts. Fog could form in the evening, adding to the damp atmosphere. Some lighter intervals are possible, though overall conditions remain unsettled for much of the day.
Wednesday remains chilly, with occasional patchy rain and minimal sleet possible early on. Temperatures near 4°C suggest a frosty beginning, with cloud cover likely. Some wintry showers could occur if conditions remain cold, though rain is more probable throughout the day. Sunshine remains limited, keeping things damp, with breezes adding to the chill.
This article was automatically generated
