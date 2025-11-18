Today is Tuesday, November 18, in Abergavenny, with patchy rain drifting through at times under cloudy weather. Daytime conditions feature temperatures near 7°C, sliding about 0°C when skies turn darker. A few drier spells could make appearances, but intervals remain likely. Light breezes should accompany these changes, keeping conditions dynamic.
Tomorrow signals a sharp dip, with cooler air and scattered spots of rain blending into occasional snow flurries. Temperatures hover near 4°C, dropping about -2°C late on. Overcast breaks may give way to brief clarity, though unsettled conditions dominate much of the forecast. Brisk winds may particularly intensify the chill.
Thursday remains bright and predominantly sunny, promising a dry forecast that keeps skies mostly clear. Maximum levels reach near 5°C, while temperatures about -2°C usher in a chilly evening. Expect minimal rain risk as calm conditions prevail. Gentle gusts might occasionally stir, yet no heavy showers are anticipated this day.
Friday brings cloudier skies and the likelihood of patchy rain, but some drier intervals could appear between showers. Forecasters anticipate highs near 5°C, with lows about -1°C as darkness settles in. Lingering moisture may hang around, yet heavier downpours seem less likely at this stage. Winds stay moderate overall too.
This weekend looks milder on Saturday, reaching near 9°C and easing to about 4°C. Patchy rain could return, accompanied by cloudy periods and the possibility of occasional mist. Sunny breaks may still develop, offering spurts of brightness amid the gentle weather outlook. Conditions remain calm, with no extreme shifts expected.
This article was automatically generated
