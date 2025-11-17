Today, Monday, November 17, looks bright with clear skies dominating most of the day. Sunshine prevails, with no significant rain expected, and temperatures near 5°C. Overnight, conditions become chilly, dropping to about 0°C, so expect calm weather heading into the evening. Light winds accompany the clear outlook.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, with heavier drizzle possible in the late afternoon. Temperatures hover close to 7°C, and sporadic showers could linger into the night. Despite wet spells, occasional sunny breaks might appear. Overall, it feels milder early on, though breezes pick up as the day progresses.
Wednesday sees a cooler shift, with readings near 4°C, plus a chance of snow mixing with rain by morning. A brief flurry is possible, and heavier bursts could pass quickly. Later, conditions may turn blustery, prompting scattered sleet. Evening lows dip to about -2°C, creating a frosty scene.
Thursday remains cold at about 4°C, featuring periods of freezing drizzle and the possibility of moderate snow in some pockets. Blizzard-like gusts can briefly move through, followed by clearer spots. Into the night, the air feels brisk with temperatures near -1°C. Cloudy moments intersperse with fleeting breaks of sunshine.
Friday is generally overcast, with a high near 5°C and lows near -1°C. Cloud cover lingers, but the day stays mostly dry. Winds remain mostly tame, ensuring somewhat minimal chill across the region. Conditions feel calmer compared to earlier in the week. This pattern extends into nearby regions, including Abergavenny, maintaining a subdued and grey outlook without notable rainfall.
