Friday, November 21 in Abergavenny sees mostly clear skies with temperatures near -1°C at dawn and about 5°C by afternoon. Conditions remain dry for much of the day, though late evening could bring patchy rain. Overall, partly cloudy spells set the tone for a calm weather forecast.
Saturday looks breezier with drizzle possible early on. Temperatures linger near 4°C at sunrise and climb to about 9°C by midday. Some brightening appears later, offering sunny breaks in the forecast. Light drizzle may return after dark, but little sustained rain is expected for most areas this day.
Sunday brings a milder feel, with early figures near 5°C and daytime highs about 9°C. Brief rain spells could materialise mid-morning, giving way to clearer conditions later. Occasional sunshine emerges during the afternoon, creating a pleasant period for those monitoring this weather forecast. Evening remains calm, though light drizzle cannot be ruled out.
Monday looks unsettled with showery bursts expected throughout the day. Morning starts near 5°C and climbs to about 7°C by midday. Intermittent rain may taper off briefly before returning later, so patchy conditions are likely. Despite cooler air, occasional breaks in cloud bring glimpses of sunshine, keeping the forecast varied.
Tuesday appears calmer and mostly dry overall. Early temperatures linger near 3°C, rising to about 7°C under partly cloudy skies. Little chance of rain means a more settled outlook for this weather forecast. Some clouds might drift overhead, but sunshine should make an appearance, closing out the week on a mild note.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.