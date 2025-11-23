Today, Sunday, November 23 in Abergavenny, moderate rain dominates much of the schedule. Temperatures hover near 9°C, dipping to about 4°C overnight. Strong gusts may accompany rain spells, adding an extra chill. Occasional sunny breaks show up between downpours, creating rapidly shifting conditions that keep the forecast interesting.
Tomorrow remains wet, with moderate rain likely most of the day. Temperatures hang near 6°C, settling to about 3°C during late hours. Intervals of heavier rain could develop, making the overall forecast quite changeable.
The next day brings a welcome shift toward sunshine. Conditions look drier, with about 6°C in daylight and near 1°C once evening sets in. Less cloud coverage boosts those bright spells, offering a calmer forecast.
Midweek sees thicker cloud cover, and about 6°C by afternoon. Nighttime hovers near 0°C, so a cold snap is possible. Rain chances stay low, but misty conditions may appear briefly. Overall, the day looks largely grey yet stable.
Heading toward late week, patchy rain resurfaces alongside near 9°C, with minimum values about 5°C. Damp fog could linger in some areas, though partial sunshine might break through occasionally. It’s forecasted to feel milder than earlier in the week, given the gentler breeze and slightly warmer air.
So far, the rest of the week appears fairly tame. Occasional drizzle could surface, while temperatures stay near mid-single digits. Fluctuating cloud cover may dominate, but no intense storms are on the horizon. Showers might pop up in spots, ensuring this forecast remains dynamic. Rain continues sporadically overall.
This article was automatically generated
