Today, Tuesday, November 25, promises bright weather with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures hover near 7°C, and any hint of rain looks minimal. Early morning patches might feel brisk, yet conditions should remain comfortable overall through midday. Sunshine dominates, offering a calm outlook across Abergavenny, making this an ideal day for clear views.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, shaping the day into a cloudier experience. Temperatures rise roughly to 6°C, so it’s mildly cool. Intermittent drizzle could drift through, but occasional brighter breaks might sneak in. These transitioning conditions keep the forecast mixed, so packing a little patience helps. Afternoon clouds linger before light showers fade.
Milder conditions are forecast for Thursday, with temperatures climbing near 12°C. Drizzle may arrive, yet drier spells should appear around midday. Cloud cover remains frequent, though a few glimpses of sun could brighten the afternoon. Winds stay moderate, giving calm but damp conditions. Evening hours bring foggy patches, visibility may vary.
A breezy approach unfolds Friday, offering temperatures around 10°C. Patchy rain remains on the cards, especially by late morning. Overcast skies could dominate, but a break in cloud cover might arrive toward midday. Mild gusts push droplets along, while some dryness lingers into the evening. Occasional drizzle may pop up, yet never settles.
This weekend arrives with moderate rain expected and temperatures near 7°C. Damp conditions set the tone, while heavier downpours might appear. Cloud coverage stays thick, though a clear gap may emerge. Wind gusts pick up, but calmer spells can follow. Showers linger.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.