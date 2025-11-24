Today, Monday, November 24, near Abergavenny, sees drizzle in the early hours and light rain later. Temperatures near 6°C throughout the afternoon with occasional breaks in the cloud. Skies may briefly clear overnight, so expect a chilly evening. Wind conditions remain breezy, but nothing too gusty is anticipated.
Tomorrow brings bright sunshine for most of the day, with temperatures settling near 7°C and pleasant breezes. Early morning feels brisk, hovering about 0°C, but clear skies should persist. No anticipated showers mean a dry day, and any leftover clouds should fade by midday. Winds stay moderate, keeping the atmosphere comfortable.
Midweek looks slightly cooler at about 6°C, along with the return of patchy rain in some areas. Mornings begin cold, around 0°C, so keep an eye on possible early fog. Light drizzle could linger into the afternoon before easing off, leaving calmer skies heading into the evening.
Thursday sees highs nearing 12°C, offering milder conditions. Fog could form in the morning, followed by a chance of drizzle later, but mostly overcast skies dominate. The day might feel a bit damp at times, though no heavy downpours are forecast. Evening temperatures settle around 10°C under cloudy conditions.
Friday remains partly cloudy with temperatures near 9°C. There’s minimal risk of light rain, and any overcast intervals should break occasionally, revealing short sunny spells. Winds stay moderate, ensuring gentle breezes. This final workday ends on a calm note before changes arrive for the weekend. Showers remain unlikely through late evening, maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.
This article was automatically generated
