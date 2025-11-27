Today brings patchy rain and mostly cloudy skies, shaping a mild local weather scene. Temperatures near 12°C in the afternoon and about 8°C into the evening. Showers may crop up sporadically, but they should remain brief. Breezier spells are possible, so conditions might feel cooler at times in Abergavenny.
Tomorrow stays a bit unsettled with light drizzle and patchy rain on and off. Temperatures hover near 9°C during the day and about 6°C by evening. Occasional drier intervals might appear, bringing a chance for a brighter spell or two, though cooler breezes will keep the feel fairly crisp.
Saturday sees more showers and cooler air, with temperatures about 7°C at the warmest and dipping near 2°C at night. Brief bursts of sunshine may break through the clouds, yet those breaks might be short-lived. Rain could intensify at times, but calmer moments are possible before evening sets in.
Sunday promises a sunnier outlook, offering generally dry and bright conditions. Temperatures near 6°C in the afternoon are likely, with overnight values about 0°C. The sky should remain mostly clear throughout much of the day, delivering a pleasant contrast to the more unsettled days earlier in the week.
On Monday, December 1, moderate rain returns, bringing wetter local weather overall. Temperatures near 11°C could dominate the afternoon, though lows about 1°C are expected overnight. Periods of heavier rain may coincide with gustier winds, so the day could feel cooler than the temperature suggests. Lighter rain intervals are possible toward nightfall.
This article was automatically generated
