Today, Saturday, November 29, brings a weather update with moderate rain dominating. Conditions remain wet through the afternoon, with temperatures near 7°C and dipping to about 4°C. Breezy winds accompany the rain, often briefly blustery, but it may ease by evening. Skies partly clear by nightfall, though drizzle could linger.
Tomorrow sees plenty of sun, with minimal rain expected. Temperatures hover near 6°C by day and drop to about 1°C overnight. Our local forecast suggests bright skies will dominate, offering a calmer period and a mild breeze. Conditions stay dry until late evening, delivering a setting most of the day.
The next day, Monday, looks wet again, with moderate showers persisting. Temperatures reach near 11°C, dipping to about 6°C after dark. Expect occasional drizzle, but heavier rain remains likely. Gusty winds keep conditions unsettled well into the evening. Local forecasts point to a day, keep an eye on changing skies.
The following day, Tuesday, offers patchy rain, moving towards overcast skies later. Temperatures climb near 9°C and sink to about 4°C overnight. Drizzle is possible in the morning, but the afternoon stays dry. Some cloud cover persists, yet calmer winds help conditions feel stable. A turn offers a mid-week transition.
The final day, Wednesday, looks sunny with temperatures near 8°C by midday and about 3°C after dusk. The local forecast suggests clear skies dominating, with mist forming late. Winds remain gentle, allowing for a day. Bright conditions persist, capping off the rest of the week on a note across Abergavenny.
