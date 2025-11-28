Today, Friday, November 28, delivers patchy rain and occasional drizzle across local areas. Skies remain mostly grey, and mild breezes show up early. Temperatures near 10°C keep it cool, while brief drier spells could develop by afternoon. Overall, conditions stay damp but never severe.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain, with occasional heavier bursts to keep the forecast lively. Temperatures about 8°C create a chilly start, and breezy conditions may emerge by midday. Showers linger, leaving damp roads into late afternoon. Evening hours bring more rain, though brief breaks may appear.
Sunday offers partly cloudy skies and a calmer weather update overall. Temperatures hover near 6°C, feeling brisk but manageable. This weekend still sees unsettled spells, though less intense showers. Misty mornings lift into brighter intervals, while heavy downpours look unlikely.
Monday ushers in heavy rain and gusty winds, with temperatures rising to roughly 11°C. Early hours are damp, and showers become frequent by midday. Brief lulls may deliver drier moments, yet overcast skies dominate through afternoon. Rainfall can intensify, so conditions remain wet into evening, bringing a decidedly blustery forecast. Misty patches might also develop late, keeping visibility low when night falls.
Tuesday continues an unsettled forecast, featuring patchy rain, occasional drizzle, and mist. Daytime highs rest near 8°C, offering limited warmth. Brighter spells remain possible but fleeting, especially in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures drop, leaving late-night conditions chilly. Clouds linger into midweek, ensuring the rest of the week stays cool and changeable. Hazy mornings may linger, keeping an autumnal vibe in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated
