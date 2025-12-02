Today, Tuesday, December 02 in Abergavenny sees patchy rain and fairly cool weather. Expect temperatures near 8°C, dipping to about 3°C overnight. Occasional drizzle could appear through the afternoon, with a mostly cloudy sky dominating the forecast throughout the day, ensuring limited sunshine. Wet conditions are central to today’s forecast.
Tomorrow brings another spell of patchy rain, with daytime highs near 8°C and a low about 3°C. Conditions may stay mostly overcast, and occasional heavier showers could develop. Limited sunny intervals might appear, but overall the weather leans towards damp and breezy. Local gusts may occasionally enhance the cool feel.
The following day sees moderate rain, with temperatures about 7°C and a milder overnight near 5°C. Occasional bursts of heavier downpours are possible, and skies remain cloudy through much of the afternoon. Expect breezier conditions, though rainfall totals should gradually decrease by late evening. Temperatures stay modest throughout the night.
That next day, Friday, looks unsettled, with patchy rain returning and temperatures near 9°C, dipping to about 3°C. Some moments of drizzle could linger. Cloud cover remains widespread, although a few breaks are possible. Winds may pick up into the evening, keeping conditions blustery. Persistent rain shapes the overall outlook.
This weekend sees patchy rain with highs near 8°C and lows about 5°C. Conditions might improve as rainfall chances fluctuate. Cloudy spells dominate most of the day, though the breeze could become gusty. Occasional mist or drizzle is likely, rounding off an unsettled stretch. Expect a mix of damp spells.
