Today, Thursday, December 4, offers moderate rain for Abergavenny, with temperatures near 7°C and lows about 2°C. Showers could become heavier during the afternoon, though occasional brighter spells might peek through. Skies remain quite cloudy, with light winds expected to gradually relax by evening, sustaining a damp local forecast.
Tomorrow brings heavy rain, with top temperatures near 10°C and lows about 2°C. Intense downpours could develop in parts of the afternoon, keeping things damp. Despite the wet conditions, a milder breeze moves in, easing any lingering chill. Cloudy skies dominate, delivering a continued wet forecast.
This weekend sees moderate rain continuing on Saturday, with temperatures near 10°C and lows about 8°C. Showers may appear throughout the day, though a few dry intervals could appear. Brisk winds remain possible, adding a fresh feel to the overall damp forecast. Occasional cloud breaks might offer short-lived respite.
Sunday maintains unsettled conditions and moderate rain, with temperatures about 13°C and lows near 7°C. Brief clearer periods may pop up, but overall skies stay grey. A gentle breeze keeps the air mild, even as extra showers pass through. Damp weather persists, making dryness a rarity.
The start of the new week sees patchy rain returning on Monday, with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 7°C. Skies might brighten for short spells, but drizzle remains possible. Conditions stay relatively mild, though breezy moments can arise as the day unfolds. Evening remains relatively cool, preserving lingering humidity. Light winds become slightly gusty later, maintaining a damp vibe.
