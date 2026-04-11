Today, Saturday, April 11, brings moderate rain from early morning until evening. Conditions stay cloudy with drizzle popping up at intervals, and temperatures near 8°C. Wind speeds might pick up occasionally, so it feels cool outside. Over in Abergavenny, the weather stays similarly wet throughout the day.
Tomorrow maintains a damp outlook with patches of rain easing off by midday. Some bright breaks could appear, but it remains fairly overcast. Temperatures hover around 10°C, offering little warmth under those cloudy skies. The forecast suggests calmer winds, though a few showers could still linger in the afternoon.
The next day signals mild changes, with possible drizzle and partial sunshine creeping in. Temperatures near 11°C might help it feel more pleasant. Overcast spells continue, yet fewer showers are expected. Some light winds may accompany any rain, but skies may show a bit more brightness compared to before.
The following day looks misty and foggy at times, with drizzle likely. Temperatures around 10°C keep things on the cooler side, and persistent cloud cover remains in place. Occasional clear intervals may emerge, but lingering moisture means any sunshine might be short-lived. A gentle breeze could bring slight relief.
This weekend sees a potential uplift, with Wednesday heading towards about 13°C. Patchy rain might occur, but sunny breaks are also on the cards. Conditions should feel milder overall, making a brighter midpoint of the week. Some cloud cover persists, yet the overall outlook appears a bit more cheerful. Some breezes remain possible, though mostly light.
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