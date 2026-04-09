Today, Thursday, April 9, brings a mix of sunshine and patchy rain in Abergavenny, with a chance of drizzle through the afternoon. Some clearer spells may break through the clouds at times. Temperatures near 12°C are expected, falling to about 2°C overnight for a chilly late period.
Tomorrow offers overcast conditions, with patchy rain likely in the afternoon. Occasional brighter intervals might appear, but clouds dominate much of the day. Winds could pick up slightly, making it feel cooler. Temperatures near 8°C should be seen, sliding to about 2°C when night falls, bringing a brisk end to the day.
This weekend begins with unsettled weather on Saturday, bringing patchy rain and drizzle for a good portion of the day. Sunny intervals may briefly break through, but showers remain likely later on. Temperatures near 9°C keep it cool, while overnight lows drop to about 3°C under cloudy skies, maintaining a damp feel.
The weekend continues on Sunday with additional rain and the possibility of light drizzle through the morning. Brighter spells might appear by midday, offering occasional sunshine. Temperatures about 10°C keep it mild, and overnight levels settle near 4°C, leaving some cloud cover in place for the evening, preserving a slightly damp outlook.
Early next week arrives on Monday, promising more patchy rain and occasional breaks in the cloud cover. Temperatures near 10°C should persist during the day, easing down to about 2°C late on. Lighter winds offer a calmer feel, though a brief spell of drizzle remains possible, continuing a mixed outlook.
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