Today, Tuesday, April 7, in Abergavenny welcomes sunny skies with temperatures near 17°C. Clear conditions prevail through the day, offering a fine local forecast. No sign of rain keeps everything warm into the late afternoon. Cooler breezes may develop overnight, with values dipping to about 3°C under mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow sees a surge in warmth with sunshine early on and temperatures near 20°C. Afternoon brings slightly cloudy moments, but rain remains scarce aside from a brief chance later. Mild air settles overnight with lows near 8°C. Overall, conditions look warm and inviting, favouring mostly clear skies through the day.
A cooler turn arrives on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and maximum readings near 12°C. A few spots of light rain may appear around midday, though significant downpours seem unlikely. Breezy conditions could drop evening values to about 2°C. By nightfall, skies gradually begin to clear, offering a crisp finish.
Another mild shift emerges on Friday with highs near 9°C under overcast or partly cloudy coverage. Early hours might bring temperatures about 2°C, so conditions stay on the cool side. Afternoon air remains dry, ensuring no rain disrupts the day. Evening looks calm, with lingering cloud layers overhead through twilight.
This weekend brings hefty rainfall, with maximum figures hovering near 10°C. Steadier downpours are expected throughout daytime, occasionally intensifying into heavier bursts. Evening remains wet but transitions to lighter drizzle before midnight. Nighttime mercury dips to about 4°C, wrapping up a noticeably damp spell that lingers well into Sunday morning.
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