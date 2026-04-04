Today, Saturday, April 4, brings patchy morning rain giving way to brighter skies by midday. Conditions might become breezy, but there should be some sunshine peeking through later on. Temperatures near 14°C are expected, with lows about 4°C overnight. Abergavenny can expect pockets of light drizzle but mostly mild weather.

Tomorrow looks cooler, with afternoon drizzle and overcast skies as breezes pick up. Temperatures about 8°C might feel lower later in the evening. Overnight lows near 1°C keep conditions brisk. Patchy rain is possible, so short bursts of wet weather could appear intermittently throughout the day. Cloud cover remains likely.

A new week arrives Monday with overcast skies and temperatures near 11°C. Mornings feel chilly at about 0°C, though rain chances are slim. Patchy grey conditions dominate most of the day, but occasional brighter spells may break through. It should remain calm enough for a stable weather pattern, offering relief.

Mild conditions are expected Tuesday, with highs about 17°C and minimal morning chill. Light winds combine with partly cloudy skies, bringing a shift from earlier damp conditions. Sunny breaks should appear, although the possibility of late-day drizzles can’t be ruled out. Overall, a comfortable transition is in store for many.

Midweek warmth arrives Wednesday, reaching temperatures near 18°C under partly cloudy skies. Morning conditions hover about 8°C, ensuring a gentler start than previous days. Rain stays away, ensuring mostly calm air. Sunshine likely dominates before a few passing clouds move in by evening. Springtime conditions extend pleasantly into the evening.

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