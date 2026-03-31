Today, Tuesday, March 31 in Abergavenny sees patchy rain and occasional sunshine. Temperatures hover near 15°C by midday and slip to about 6°C into the late evening. The weather forecast suggests breezy conditions and passing showers, but no heavy rainfall is expected throughout the afternoon. Clouds may break briefly, offering short bursts of brighter skies.
Tomorrow looks cloudy with only minimal rain, keeping the weather fairly subdued. Temperatures near 11°C keep things mild, though light wind might pick up later. The day remains mostly grey, yet no major showers are on the horizon. Skies may brighten slightly briefly.
Thursday sees clearer conditions and is expected to stay mostly sunny. Temperatures near 11°C feel comfortable, while the morning starts about 2°C, keeping early hours chilly. No significant rain should appear, though clouds could drift in by late afternoon. Sunlight may dominate midday, adding brightness.
Friday brings patchy rain again, with intermittent bursts of drizzle during the day. The weather forecast indicates temperatures near 10°C, dropping to about 3°C overnight. Wind remains moderate, but heavier showers might pop up in spots. Occasional breaks in the clouds could offer brief, rare sunshine.
This weekend sees bright sunshine on Saturday, with temperatures near 15°C and the wind picking up. Skies are likely to stay clear in most areas, bringing a warmer spell across the region. The rest of the week remains mild, with no big rain events expected. Favourable weather conditions could invite calmer afternoons, although breezy spells keep things from feeling too hot.
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