Today, Sunday, March 29, brings mostly patchy rain for much of the morning, with temperatures near 10°C and a low close to 0°C. Some brighter spells appear in the early afternoon, though showers stay likely later. Gentle breezes blow through the region, ensuring the day feels fresh despite occasional drizzle.
Tomorrow sees lingering cloud and on-and-off rain, with afternoon breaks that might offer brief sunshine. Temperatures hover near 10°C, while lows settle close to 5°C overnight. Light wind keeps conditions mild, but the occasional drizzle could return before darkness falls. Expect a mix of grey skies and subtle bright periods.
The next day promises a warmer trend, with peaks close to 14°C and lows about 4°C. Early rain may fade, leaving better weather by midday. Patchy cloud occasionally interrupts the sun, but overall conditions feel mild. Gentle breezes persist, delivering comfortable air as clouds gradually part to reveal clearer skies.
The following day appears slightly cooler, offering highs near 12°C and lows close to 4°C. Early overcast skies might bring drizzle, though mostly drier spells should develop later. Winds stay moderate, helping any lingering rain move away. Intervals of cloud and occasional sun combine for a calm but grey afternoon.
Later in the week, Thursday maintains overcast conditions and keeps temperatures about 8°C, while lows rest near 0°C after sunset. Minimal rain is expected, and breezes remain modest. Abergavenny may see mostly cloudy skies, although a touch of brightness could appear in places. Calmer weather dominates before the weekend arrives.
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