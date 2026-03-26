Today is Thursday, March 26, bringing mostly overcast skies in Abergavenny with faint glimmers of sun. Temperatures about 9°C around midday and near 2°C overnight set the scene for mild weather updates. Minimal rain is expected, so a grey overhead is likely, while gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain developing, particularly around midday, as mist rolls in early. Temperatures close to 10°C are anticipated, falling to near 3°C overnight. Fog may linger at times, but occasional breaks in the clouds promise fleeting bright spells. Overall, a more unsettled daily forecast. Gusty winds might also appear briefly.
This weekend on Saturday begins chilly, with readings about -1°C at dawn before climbing to near 8°C later. Sunny intervals may pop up between spells of light rain, and breezes could pick up speed. Clouds should come and go, creating a mix of moderate sunshine, scattered showers, and occasional drier skies.
Warmth edges up to about 9°C on Sunday, then dips near 0°C by nightfall. Overcast skies could linger in the morning, with brief rain cropping up in the afternoon. Patchy sunshine sneaking through the clouds will provide a gentle break, offering a pleasant, slightly brisk, yet particularly refreshing feel by evening.
Monday pushes temperatures to about 12°C, while lows hover near 8°C under partly cloudy skies. Patchy rain seems likely, though calmer stretches might feature clearer intervals. Light breezes accompany occasional gusts, ensuring the daily forecast remains moderately mild. Conditions look favourable overall, wrapping up this stretch of weather updates.
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