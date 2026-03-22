Today in Abergavenny features overcast skies with temperatures hovering near 14°C. Light winds keep the day comfortable, and it’s expected to stay mostly dry. Night-time values drop to about 4°C. Overall, the weather forecast points to consistent cloud cover without significant rainfall. Skies remain stable throughout the afternoon and evening.
Tomorrow should see partly cloudy conditions and fairly cool air, with daytime peaks hovering about 10°C. Humidity remains moderate, and any threat of rain appears minimal. Dusk temperatures settle near 2°C. Winds are slightly higher but unlikely to disrupt local weather. Skies maintain a mild look through late evening hours.
Tuesday could bring patchy rain, especially midday, with temperatures nearing 12°C. Light drizzle might occur, though not continuously. Early morning starts about 4°C, rising steadily under cloudy skies. Gusts pick up slightly, yet conditions remain manageable. Evening cools down, but rainfall tapers slightly, leaving some lingering dampness in the air.
Wednesday looks unsettled with patchy rain and cooler temperatures near 7°C during the afternoon. Mornings may dip to about 1°C, creating a brisk start. Brief showers remain possible, though sunny intervals might appear. Conditions feel colder in exposed areas, with moderate wind adding extra chill. Late hours trend drier overall.
Thursday rounds off the current outlook with patchy rain and highs about 8°C. Early readings hover near 0°C, so a chilly morning is expected. Afternoon cloud cover remains thick, but rainfall may lighten by evening. The rest of the week holds changeable patterns, with temperatures shifting as this weekend nears.
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