Today, Wednesday, March 18 will bring bright skies with plenty of sunshine. Early morning mist clears quickly, making way for clear spells throughout the day. Temperatures near 15°C promise mild warmth, while nights dip to about 5°C. No rain is expected, so conditions remain calm and dry overall. Light breezes.
Tomorrow, Thursday, looks similarly bright, with sunny spells lasting most of the day. Morning starts crisp, temperatures near 3°C, then highs climb close to 14°C. Skies remain mostly clear, keeping rain away. Light winds offer pleasant conditions, making it feel mild under the afternoon sun. Another dry forecast continues overnight.
Friday also promises bright weather, featuring clear skies and gentle sunshine. Temperatures near 13°C during the day, dipping to about 3°C overnight. No sign of rain, ensuring outdoor plans remain undisturbed. Wind stays light, fostering a calm atmosphere throughout daylight hours. Evenings feel cool, but skies keep things pleasantly mild.
Saturday turns slightly overcast, with cloudier spells dominating the morning. Temperatures approach 13°C at midday, while lows hover near 4°C. A few patchy showers could crop up, but they seem fleeting. The rest of the afternoon stays mostly calm and dry. Evening remains mild, rounding off a reasonably gentle forecast.
Sunday continues the mostly cloudy trend, with temperatures near 13°C and a low around 5°C. Patchy rain could drift through, but any showers look light and scattered. Abergavenny should see occasional brighter spells, though skies may remain grey at times. Winds might pick up slightly, but nothing disruptive is expected.
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