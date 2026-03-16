Today, Monday, March 16, in Abergavenny sees patchy rain and bursts of drizzle from morning into mid-afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C keep things on the cooler side, but occasional breaks in the clouds may offer brief spells of dryness. Overcast skies dominate later, bringing a damp feel to the evening.
Tomorrow could turn brighter with partly cloudy conditions expected most of the day. Temperatures about 12°C promise a pleasantly mild feel, and rain chances remain slim. Sunshine may persist into late afternoon, giving the region a chance to dry out after today’s damp start to the week.
Wednesday builds on that warmth, offering clearer skies and plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs near 15°C make it the warmest day so far, with barely a hint of rain in sight. Late evening stays mostly clear, ensuring a mild transition into the following day’s forecast.
Thursday continues the sunny trend, bringing comfortable weather with top temperatures near 13°C. Clouds remain minimal, and the day should feel bright and calm. Rain is unlikely, letting everyone enjoy a pleasantly tranquil atmosphere before conditions change slightly as we approach the end of the working week.
Friday ushers in a touch more cloud cover and a small chance of afternoon rain, with peak values about 11°C. Despite the cooler note, the remainder of the evening appears stable. This weekend looks set to hold onto mild skies, lingering dryness, and a gentle forecast heading into the following days. Clear spells may feature, especially overnight, offering a calm outlook overall.
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