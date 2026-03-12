Today, Thursday, March 12, features moderate rain and overcast conditions. Showers look persistent, with temperatures near 6°C rising to about 11°C as the day progresses. Abergavenny can expect widespread rain, with short heavier bursts in the afternoon. Occasional breaks could reveal brief brighter spells later on.
Tomorrow remains slightly chilly with patchy rain in the early hours. Morning lows hover near 0°C, increasing to about 6°C by midday. Scattered snow flurries could appear briefly but fade once afternoon arrives. Clouds dominate, though drier intervals may appear after sunset.
This weekend starts partly cloudy on Saturday, with temperatures near 0°C in the morning rising to about 8°C by late afternoon. Sunny spells may emerge, though a quick shower isn't ruled out. Conditions clear after dusk, leading to a cooler but calmer night with minimal rain risk.
Sunday edges milder, with about 9°C at its peak and lows near 0°C. Early mist might drift around, and light rain could develop by midday. Skies brighten gradually, creating a gentler close to the weekend. Cooler air returns after dark, with any snow threat staying low.
Monday remains mild, reaching about 9°C after starting near 0°C at dawn. Patchy rain looks possible in the late morning, giving way to drier conditions later. Some sunshine is likely by afternoon, and the evening appears partly cloudy. Overnight levels hover near 4°C, keeping further snow chances limited.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
