Today, Monday, March 9, brings a foggy start with occasional light rain. Skies remain grey in many places, and temperatures near 11°C feel mild compared to the morning chill about 7°C. Expect potential drizzle later in the day, unsettled conditions for local weather updates. The forecast suggests brief dryness late.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain with midday skies staying mostly cloudy. Temperatures hover about 11°C, dropping near 4°C overnight. Occasional breaks in the cloud might offer drier spells, but scattered showers remain a strong possibility. This weather outlook suggests carrying on unsettled trends, helping keep local weather news relevant overall.
Wednesday brings moderate rain in places, with gustier winds rolling through. Temperatures near 9°C will feel cooler, especially after a damp start about 5°C. Intermittent showers maintain a wet atmosphere, but some brighter skies may appear briefly. Watch for local weather warnings if rains intensify, since conditions could shift quickly.
Thursday remains breezy with patchy rain, pushing temperatures near 11°C and lows about 6°C. Occasional drizzle might transform into steadier rain as the day progresses, so weather watchers can expect bursts of wet weather. Winds could peak later, adding to this changeable forecast. Remaining vigilant for local weather updates helps.
Friday looks chilly with moderate rain mixing into occasional sleet, keeping daytime values about 6°C. Nights drop near 2°C, suggesting a brisk feeling for late-week conditions. Any lingering showers may ease off, though overcast skies stay prevalent. Abergavenny features a similar pattern, reflecting broader weather trends. Local forecasts remain dynamic.
