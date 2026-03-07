Today, Saturday, March 7, brings an overcast weather update. Temperatures near 9°C will dominate the afternoon, with light winds and a fairly grey sky overhead. By night, conditions will fall to about 1°C, though no significant rain is on the horizon. Cloud cover could linger, but overall it’s a calm day.
Tomorrow delivers patchy rain and gentle breezes. Daytime figures should sit near 10°C, dipping to about 7°C once evening arrives. Mist may roll in, affecting visibility for some, particularly around Abergavenny. Occasional drizzle might appear, yet heavier downpours look less likely. Expect a cloudy scene through much of the day.
The following day sees a wetter outlook, with on-and-off rain persisting into the afternoon. Maximum levels hover around 12°C, while overnight values rest near 7°C. Cloudy skies will dominate, and brief brighter spells might surface between showers. Winds stay moderate, ensuring the damp atmosphere remains the main weather feature.
Tuesday seems poised for more unsettled weather, featuring further rain and occasional drizzle. Highs near 10°C feel moderate, but evenings cool to about 5°C. Overcast conditions continue, though a few lighter patches of sky could break through. Gusts may pick up slightly, but nothing too dramatic is currently expected.
Midweek stays rainy, with moderate showers coming and going throughout the day. Temperatures sit near 9°C in the afternoon, then slip to about 3°C overnight, keeping a chilly edge. Blustery spells are possible, though they should ease by late evening. Overall, the rest of the week remains on the damp side.
This article was automatically generated
