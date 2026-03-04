Today, Wednesday, March 4, offers a mild weather update with partly cloudy skies and a brief hint of rain in the afternoon. Temperatures near 13°C keep the day comfortable alongside light wind. This forecast suggests occasional mist late in the evening, so conditions could turn slightly hazy heading into nighttime.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain nearby, with temperatures about 13°C. The sky appears cloudy through much of the day, although rain might not linger too long. Winds remain moderate, and occasional mist could drift in after dark. The forecast suggests a damp but manageable outlook. Abergavenny might see only light showers.
A cooler day arrives Friday with maximum temperatures near 5°C. Rain sticks around for much of the morning, though pockets of mist could appear later. Overcast skies dominate, creating a brisk feel overall. Light drizzle may pop up occasionally, but conditions remain calm. Expect a chilly yet stable weather forecast.
Cloudy conditions linger Saturday with highs near 11°C. Morning fog might still linger in places, giving way to thicker cloud cover later. Rain is unlikely, so dryness dominates the day. The breeze stays light, making the atmosphere feel relatively mild. Visibility remains moderate, though patchy mist could develop after sunset.
This weekend sees Sunday warming up to about 14°C, offering an overcast outlook and a minimal chance of rain. Cloudy intervals might break just enough for glimpses of sun in the afternoon. Winds remain gentle, and any lingering mist clears quicker. Overall, a mild temperature trend continues through the evening.
This article was automatically generated
