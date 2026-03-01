Today is Sunday, March 1, and the weather update points to patchy rain for much of the day. Skies will stay mainly overcast, with intervals of light drizzle at times. Temperatures near 11°C should keep things mild, though occasional breaks in the cloud might appear. In Abergavenny, conditions remain similar.
Tomorrow brings overcast skies with minimal rain expected. Conditions look calmer, although some mist may show up in the early hours. Temperatures about 12°C will feel comfortable, and clouds could thin out during the afternoon. Still, any sun might be fleeting, with occasional dampness, keeping the day somewhat grey overall.
Tuesday remains mostly overcast, though a few bright spells might appear. Misty conditions could linger in the morning before temperatures near 12°C help clear any lingering grey. Rainfall seems unlikely, allowing for a drier day. Some cloud cover persists, yet any drizzle should remain limited and brief, especially towards evening.
Wednesday turns cloudier overall, with patches of mist early on. Temperatures about 13°C suggest a mild afternoon, and any light rain appears fleeting. Skies could brighten slightly, but fog is possible later in the day. Conditions stay mostly calm, keeping the midweek outlook somewhat stable and relatively warm, yet comfortable.
Thursday sees patchy rain nearby, particularly into the evening. Early sunshine may emerge, but light drizzle becomes fairly likely later. Temperatures near 13°C should keep the air mild, though overnight showers might develop. Fog patches could move in, leaving the late-night weather unsettled but still slightly close to seasonal norms.
