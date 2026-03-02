Expect mostly cloudy conditions for Monday, March 2, with patchy rain drifting through. Temperatures about 12°C promise mild daytime weather, while dropping near 7°C overnight. A few bursts of drizzle could appear, though heavier rain stays unlikely. Abergavenny might experience similar skies, offering a rather overcast start to the week.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies, with temperatures about 9°C by midday and near 4°C after dusk. No rain is expected, so conditions remain dry throughout. Cloud cover may linger, but brighter spells are likely to develop as the day progresses, offering a more settled break compared to today. Breezes remain moderate, ensuring an atmosphere for the day.
Midweek sees overcast skies on Wednesday, easing into patchy rain around midday. Temperatures about 12°C will keep things fairly comfortable, while lows dip near 5°C overnight. Occasional drizzle could pop up, but it should clear quickly, allowing for brief glimpses of sunshine late in the afternoon.
Slightly warmer conditions arrive on Thursday, reaching about 13°C at peak, with morning lows near 4°C. Patchy rain is expected, especially in the early afternoon, though heavier showers remain limited. Overcast spells may be interrupted by occasional brighter intervals. Evening conditions become misty, with minimal drizzle possibilities.
Expect mostly sunny weather on Friday, with temperatures about 9°C and morning chills near 2°C. Clear skies last through midday, offering plenty of sunshine, though cooler air moves in by nightfall. Conditions stay calm, rounding off the week on a dry and pleasant note, free from rain or strong winds.
This article was automatically generated
