Today, Tuesday, March 3 brings an overcast start, with grey skies lingering throughout much of the day. Temperatures about 10°C will feel fairly mild, while lows near 6°C keep things cool after sunset. No real chance of rain is expected, so it should remain calm. A breeze will pass Abergavenny.
Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy, with patchy brightness likely by midday. Temperatures near 13°C bring a touch of warmth, but early hours dip close to 3°C. Mist could form in the morning, though rain is unlikely. Mild conditions and gentle winds will create a pleasant forecast through the afternoon and evening.
Thursday should bring brighter spells and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures about 15°C feel gentle, while mornings linger near 4°C. Sunshine will alternate with passing clouds, keeping things comfortable. Rain remains absent for most of the day, so a generally mild outlook continues overall. Winds stay light, encouraging a calm atmosphere.
Friday looks set for light showers during the morning, with patchy rain drifting through midday. Temperatures about 12°C provide comfortable conditions, though lows near 6°C keep it fresh at dawn. Intermittent drizzle might appear in the afternoon, but clearer moments could break through. Winds remain gentle, supporting mild weather overall.
This weekend brings the chance of patchy drizzle in places, with overcast spells likely. Temperatures about 13°C offer mild conditions, while overnight lows near 8°C stay relatively brisk. Some breaks in the cloud may develop, but scattered rain could linger. Overall, it remains temperate, promoting a breezy and cloudy stretch.
This article was automatically generated
