Today, Friday, March 6, feels predominantly overcast, with only a slight chance of rain lingering from overnight patches. Abergavenny may see conditions remain grey most of the day. Temperatures near 6°C at their warmest and about 3°C early on. Wind stays gentle, making the day calm overall. Expect limited brightness.
Tomorrow keeps skies largely overcast, with any early mist clearing slowly. Temperatures reach about 7°C by midday, dropping to near 1°C overnight. Rain remains unlikely, although clouds stay persistent. The day looks quiet and cool, making sure it stays calm with minimal wind influence. Periods of light haze might appear.
This weekend features a shift on Sunday, bringing patchy rain in places and fog at times. Temperatures climb about 10°C, with morning lows near 5°C. Misty conditions could linger, but occasional brighter spells might peek through. The day remains mild overall, offering more comfortable weather than recent days. Light breezes.
The next day sees patchy rain persist, with quick breaks of sunshine here and there. Temperatures hover about 12°C, dipping to near 5°C after dark. Fog may appear in the early hours, but gentle winds keep conditions manageable. Occasional drizzle is possible, so expect a fairly grey outlook. Overall mild.
Another change arrives on Tuesday, with stronger breezes and more frequent rain. Temperatures top near 8°C, settling about 4°C overnight. Light drizzle could turn heavier at times, accompanied by gustier winds. Fog remains less of a factor, but clouds keep the day fairly damp. Occasional heavier showers may briefly appear.
