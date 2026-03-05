Today, Thursday, March 5, brings drizzle and cloudy spells in Abergavenny, with temperatures near 14°C. Some patchy rain is likely, and a few scattered showers could linger in the afternoon. Thundery outbreaks might pop up later, but overall weather conditions remain mild. Overnight, expect values dropping to about 5°C.
Tomorrow promises a cooler feel, hovering near 5°C under overcast skies. Mist may appear at times, and patchy rain is on the cards, especially in the morning. Clouds persist later on, and temperatures drop to about 3°C by nightfall, keeping things chilly throughout. Pockets of drizzle are also possible.
This weekend arrives with Saturday featuring mostly overcast skies and temperatures near 10°C. Occasional mist might linger, but the day remains largely dry. Gentle breezes accompany the grey conditions, and overnight values hover about 5°C, promising a calm slice of the forecast. Rain remains unlikely, ensuring a relatively peaceful outlook.
This weekend continues on Sunday with overcast conditions and temperatures near 11°C. Any significant rain remains unlikely until later in the afternoon, though brief drizzle could appear. Fog may develop in the evening, but the day should feel a touch warmer compared to earlier in the week. Overall weather stays mild.
Monday ushers in a mild trend, with temperatures about 12°C under cloudy skies. Patchy rain may arrive later, adding a slight dampness to the forecast. Gentle breezes enhance the comfortable feel, and conditions remain stable through the day. Light drizzle may linger into the evening, but heavier downpours seem unlikely overall.

