Today, Sunday, March 8, sees patchy drizzle with fog, especially in Abergavenny. Light rain bands pass through, though downpours are unlikely. Temperatures near 10°C keep it mild, while calm breezes bring a grey but fairly tranquil feel. Expect consistent cloud coverage through midday, leaving little room for sunshine.
Tomorrow remains damp, with morning patchy rain and possible mist midday. Temperatures about 12°C hint at mild conditions. The day looks mostly overcast, though occasional dry intervals might brighten things briefly. Westerly breezes remain light, keeping the environment calm despite occasional passing cloud bursts.
Tuesday brings on-and-off showers and a chance of corridors of sun. Highs near 11°C keep it comfortable, while foggy patches could pop up early. Conditions stay unsettled, with drizzle likely throughout this midweek weather update. Cloud cover may linger after sundown, maintaining a damp feel into the evening.
Wednesday feels a bit cooler, with temperatures about 9°C and the possibility of scattered rain. Cloud cover looks dominant, though dry spells may appear briefly. Light breezes maintain moderate conditions into the late afternoon. Late-night patches of drizzle could resurface, extending the fairly cloudy pattern into the first half of the next day.
This weekend appears unsettled, while Thursday hovers near 11°C with renewed drizzle. Skies stay cloudy, but quick breaks of brightness could show up. Winds may strengthen slightly, ending the week on a breezy, damp note. Lingering showers could persist, as local weather updates indicate changing conditions. Brisk gusts might appear intermittently, enhancing the overall further unsettled vibe.
