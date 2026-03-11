In Abergavenny, today, Wednesday, March 11, brings frequent patchy rain with brisk winds, occasionally hitting near 22 mph. Temperatures close to 9°C feature throughout the day, and a few clearer spells might surface by mid-afternoon. Showers could persist into late evening.
Tomorrow looks wet as heavy rain barrels in, possibly more than 20 mm. Temperatures about 10°C will shape the weather, accompanied by gusts nearing 31 mph. Downpours may dominate much of the day, sustaining a damp forecast from morning to night.
Friday could start with a burst of snow, switching to patchy rain as conditions warm. Temperatures hovering near 6°C and winds around 25 mph might linger. Brief dry spells may appear, but light showers remain possible, especially through the late afternoon.
Saturday ushers in a mix of cloud cover and sunshine, with patchy rain possible by midday. Temperatures approximately 9°C should prevail, as lighter winds ease conditions. Intermittent showers might pass through swiftly, leaving occasional brighter intervals until the early evening.
Sunday sees scattered showers, some patchy drizzle, and moderate breezes developing. Temperatures close to 8°C support brief sunny spells, though short-lived. The forecast suggests a persistent chance of rain, yet calmer intervals could emerge later, hinting at a more settled night.
Heading into the new week, conditions appear unsettled, with scattered rain and occasional bursts of sunshine. Temperatures may hover close to single digits, dipping slightly overnight. Moderate winds could persist, supporting changeable weather patterns across the region. Occasional drizzle remains possible, maintaining the somewhat unsettled feel.
This article was automatically generated
