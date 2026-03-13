Today, Friday, March 13, in Abergavenny brings patchy rain with a few spells of drizzle. Temperatures near 1°C at sunrise climb to about 6°C later. Light snow may appear overnight.
Tomorrow sees clearer skies early on, before patchy rain returns in the afternoon. Expect temperatures near -1°C at daybreak, then about 9°C under partly cloudy conditions. Evening looks mostly dry.
The day after brings more patchy rain, with mild moments of drizzle around midday. Temperatures near 1°C in the morning rise to about 10°C by afternoon. Clearer spells may develop later.
A fresh start follows, as patchy rain remains possible. Early conditions could hover near 1°C, climbing to about 9°C despite significant cloud cover. Showers might linger, but sunny breaks are also forecast.
Another mild pattern looks set, with overcast skies dominating. Temperatures near 4°C at dawn should reach about 10°C by mid-afternoon. Patchy cloud and the occasional hint of mist may linger, though rain stays distant.
Midweek through the following days should maintain relatively mild weather conditions and partial cloud cover, with only minimal chances of rain. Fluctuating temperatures near single digits remain probable, lacking any significant shifts. Light breezes could persist, and occasional drizzle might still appear sporadically. Overall, no intense patterns are on the horizon, suggesting quite fairly steady, moderate weather continuing for the foreseeable future. The entire region is expected to stay under moderate wind gusts, ensuring air movement that keeps any lingering fog at bay. Occasional sunshine might break through, bringing brightness between scattered clouds.
This article was automatically generated
