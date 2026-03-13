Midweek through the following days should maintain relatively mild weather conditions and partial cloud cover, with only minimal chances of rain. Fluctuating temperatures near single digits remain probable, lacking any significant shifts. Light breezes could persist, and occasional drizzle might still appear sporadically. Overall, no intense patterns are on the horizon, suggesting quite fairly steady, moderate weather continuing for the foreseeable future. The entire region is expected to stay under moderate wind gusts, ensuring air movement that keeps any lingering fog at bay. Occasional sunshine might break through, bringing brightness between scattered clouds.