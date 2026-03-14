Today, Saturday, March 14, the weather in Abergavenny brings patchy rain and mostly cloudy skies. Early morning sees about 0°C, with midday climbing to near 9°C. Some brief drizzle is likely, so expect occasional rain without extended downpours. Conditions should clear a bit tonight, leaving cooler air settling in.
Tomorrow remains unsettled with patchy rain in the forecast. Morning lows hover at about 1°C, rising to near 9°C by afternoon. Showers could appear on and off, punctuated by short bright spells. Cloud cover lingers in many areas, though conditions might ease during late evening.
The following day, Monday, sees cooler starts around 3°C, before daytime highs reach about 9°C under cloudy skies. Intermittent rain is expected, but heavier downpours seem unlikely. Conditions remain grey through midday, with occasional breaks. Evening temperatures settle back down, offering a mild but damp feel overnight.
Meanwhile, the next day, Tuesday, looks a bit brighter, with skies partly cloudy and highs hitting near 11°C. Most of the day stays dry, although some cloud could pass. Early morning temperatures close to 5°C give way to gradually warming conditions. Late afternoon remains fairly calm, keeping rain chances minimal.
Midweek brings milder conditions, with early readings near 4°C and afternoon highs about 15°C under bright skies. Wednesday could start with fog and mist around daybreak, but sunshine should prevail later. The rest of the week continues this trend, favouring lighter winds and mostly clear weather for those seeking a calmer forecast. Overnight lows near 7°C, leaving evenings mild.
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