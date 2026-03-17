Patchy clouds greet today, Tuesday, March 17, with bright spells expected and near 12°C. There’s no significant chance of rain, though skies could become misty after sundown. Gentle breezes maintain mild conditions overnight, with temperatures about 5°C. Light fog is possible towards dawn, but sunshine should return.
Sunshine dominates tomorrow, boosting figures to near 15°C by midday. The morning may start cold, hovering about 4°C, but rapid warming produces a pleasant afternoon. Dry air keeps showers away, leading to calm, quiet winds and clear skies. Evening cools gently, providing a tranquil night under mostly starry conditions.
Thursday sees more bright weather, with midday warmth near 13°C. Early hours remain cool, resting about 2°C, but sunshine soon takes over. The weather forecast suggests no rain, maintaining a stable mood for the afternoon. Light winds accompany the clear skies, creating a pleasant close to the day.
Friday looks slightly cooler but stays comfortable, with highs about 11°C. Overcast skies might linger early, then give way to sunnier spells. Dry conditions persist into late evening, accompanied by minimal wind. A crisp atmosphere develops overnight, offering a gentle transition into the weekend. Shortly after sunset, temperatures near 5°C keep the evening mild.
This weekend features patchy rain, with daytime peaks near 9°C on Saturday. Fog could appear before sunrise, clearing as light breezes move in. Drizzle is possible early afternoon, though heavy showers seem unlikely. Areas near Abergavenny should see a mix of cloud and brighter intervals, sustaining fairly mild conditions throughout the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.