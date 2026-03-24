Today, Tuesday, March 24 sees overcast skies and patchy rain. Drizzle could appear by late afternoon, with temperatures near 11°C before dipping to about 5°C tonight across Abergavenny. Occasional gusts may blow through, but brief clear spells might occur after sundown. Overall, expect a somewhat unsettled forecast, with occasional damp spells.
Tomorrow holds a mix of rain and snow showers, especially in the early hours. Morning could see heavier bursts of snow, though conditions may turn to light rain later. Temperatures hover near 6°C, dropping to about 2°C overnight, with possible gusty winds adding extra chill. Occasional sleet may also appear briefly.
Mostly cloudy skies are likely on Thursday, with some minimal chances of light rain around midday. Temperatures look to reach near 8°C, falling close to -1°C by night. Although overcast spells could linger, a few breaks of sunshine might brighten the afternoon. Expect an occasionally brisk breeze amid this variable day.
Anticipate grey conditions on Friday, featuring spotty drizzle at intervals. Temperatures may climb to about 10°C before settling near 5°C after dark. Rain could pop up occasionally, and winds should remain moderate. Cloud cover dominates the day, with no significant sunshine, keeping conditions rather damp.
This weekend brings a cooler Saturday with patchy rain likely. Daytime temperatures approach 7°C, dipping near 0°C later on. Intermittent drizzle and fleeting sunny intervals may mix, yet skies remain predominantly cloudy. Conditions look unsettled through the evening, and brief spells of light rain could continue into the rest of the week.
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