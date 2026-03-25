Sunday continues the weekend with overcast skies and temperatures about 10°C. Rainfall chances stay minimal, but cloud cover dominates much of the day. Gentle winds keep conditions steady, though a late gust may develop after dusk. Across Abergavenny, mild warmth prevails despite persistent grey, offering a subdued close to these forecasts. Light showers might still pop up at times, but they remain scarce. Overall, conditions stay cool.