Today, Wednesday, March 25, sees a breezy day with patchy rain and occasional early snow flurries. Conditions clear up slightly by afternoon, though fresh showers may appear. Temperatures near 6°C, dipping to about 2°C overnight. Brief sunny spells might break through, so the weather remains changeable.
Tomorrow appears milder with patchy cloud and scattered rain. Temperatures hover about 9°C, with a low near 2°C. Skies stay mostly grey, but occasional brighter intervals could pop up. Gentle breezes make conditions calmer than today, keeping the forecast relatively mild.
Friday offers a foggy start, with drizzle likely in the morning. Temperatures reach about 10°C, dipping to near 2°C later. Misty spells linger, though glimpses of sun might break through by late afternoon. The forecast remains unsettled, so showers are still possible.
This weekend starts on Saturday with cool air and temperatures near 8°C. Scattered showers could appear, but occasional sunshine offers a brighter spell. Nights dip to about -1°C, creating a chilly feel in sheltered areas. Winds may pick up, keeping the forecast lively. Overall, conditions stay changeable yet provide some breaks from the clouds.
Sunday continues the weekend with overcast skies and temperatures about 10°C. Rainfall chances stay minimal, but cloud cover dominates much of the day. Gentle winds keep conditions steady, though a late gust may develop after dusk. Across Abergavenny, mild warmth prevails despite persistent grey, offering a subdued close to these forecasts. Light showers might still pop up at times, but they remain scarce. Overall, conditions stay cool.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.