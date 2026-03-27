Today, Friday, March 27, in Abergavenny features patchy rain early on, followed by cloudy skies into the afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 4°C keep it cool, with a moderate breeze possibly bringing more light showers. There's likely a damp feel for much of the day. Local weather watchers might experience drizzle easing by midday.
Tomorrow sees a brisk feel with passing showers and a chill in the air. Highs hover near 7°C, dropping to about 0°C overnight. Cloud cover dominates much of the day, though brief sunny intervals may break through. Gusts could pick up, so expect a breezy atmosphere through the afternoon.
The day on Sunday continues the unsettled forecast with possible rain and short sunny spells. Temperatures near 8°C and lows about -1°C maintain the cool trend. Afternoon clouds might linger, but a few breaks in the gloom could appear. Winds ease slightly, offering calmer conditions by late evening.
The day on Monday is set for occasional showers, though slightly milder weather emerges. Daytime highs reach about 10°C, dipping to near 4°C overnight. Morning clouds gradually give way to a few peeks of sun, though scattered rain remains a likelihood. Breezes persist, but nothing too intense is expected.
Tuesday looks brighter, with cloud cover interspersed by sunshine. Highs climb to about 14°C, giving a pleasant feel compared to recent days, while lows hover near 4°C. A small chance of light drizzle may pop up, but the day appears largely dry. Mild breezes complete a comfortable outlook. No storms expected.
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