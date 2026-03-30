Today, Monday, March 30, brings patchy rain to Abergavenny with a mostly cloudy sky. There could be drizzle in the morning, though brighter spells might break through later. Temperatures near 9°C keep things on the cooler side.
Tomorrow looks milder, with occasional morning rain easing into the afternoon. Some cloud cover lingers, but warmth rises to about 15°C. Patchy mist early on could reduce visibility briefly, yet it should lift quickly.
Wednesday stays partly cloudy, with the odd spot of rain possible around midday. Temperatures hover near 11°C, offering a pleasant midweek break from heavier showers. Skies may brighten in the evening, bringing a calmer close to the day.
Thursday appears mostly dry, featuring some morning cloud and gentle breezes. Temperatures about 11°C maintain mild conditions, and any drizzle is likely to vanish before midday. Expect occasional sunshine peeking through as the afternoon unfolds.
Friday looks wetter again, with steady rain likely to persist. Temperatures near 9°C keep it feeling slightly brisk, and breezes could pick up in exposed spots. Showers might become heavier at times, indicating a soggier end to the working week.
This weekend may see lingering rain on Saturday, but conditions could settle by Sunday. Temperatures around 10°C remain fairly mild, though pockets of damp weather might continue in places. No significant changes are expected, so moderate rain and cloud could dominate. Occasional bursts of drizzle may appear, especially in western spots, while brief dry intervals offer only limited respite from the unsettled pattern before Monday returns.
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