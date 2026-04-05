Today sees patchy rain with occasional breaks for a few brighter spells in Abergavenny. Morning conditions remain cool, with temperatures about 2°C before edging near 9°C later. Light breezes accompany this weather forecast, so expect brief periods of cloudy skies mixed with short bursts of sunshine.
Tomorrow features partly cloudy weather conditions. Crisp morning starts near 1°C, climbing to about 12°C by midday. Steady sunshine emerges by afternoon, but some clouds linger overhead. Showers should stay away, keeping the day mostly dry.
Mild air arrives on Tuesday, April 7, delivering clear skies and a gentle breeze. Early temperatures hover close to 2°C, while daytime peaks near 16°C bring pleasant warmth. Rain stays absent, ensuring a bright outlook and plenty of sunshine across the area for most of the day.
Wednesday promises more sunshine with only minor cloud patches. Morning lows rest about 5°C, improving to approximately 18°C later, creating comfortable weather for anyone stepping outside. Gentle winds help maintain a pleasant atmosphere, and no significant rain is expected, preserving a mostly sunny forecast.
Thursday could turn unsettled as patchy rain edges in during the afternoon. Early temperatures hover about 7°C, climbing close to 18°C by later hours. While showers may briefly disrupt the sunshine, scattered drizzle is also possible, though it appears scattered and unlikely to linger for long. Any cloud cover should thin out gradually, allowing occasional bursts of brightness. Cool breezes keep conditions quite tolerable and refreshing, ensuring a mild feel overall for the remainder of the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.