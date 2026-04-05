Thursday could turn unsettled as patchy rain edges in during the afternoon. Early temperatures hover about 7°C, climbing close to 18°C by later hours. While showers may briefly disrupt the sunshine, scattered drizzle is also possible, though it appears scattered and unlikely to linger for long. Any cloud cover should thin out gradually, allowing occasional bursts of brightness. Cool breezes keep conditions quite tolerable and refreshing, ensuring a mild feel overall for the remainder of the day.