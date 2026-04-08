Today in Abergavenny, Wednesday, April 8, is shaping up to be bright with sunny skies. Temperatures near 21°C should dominate, and no rain is anticipated. Light winds keep conditions pleasant. Morning starts clear, while late afternoon sunshine brings a warm glow across the area. Evening remains comfortable under clear skies.
Tomorrow may turn unsettled with patchy rain spells and brisk winds. Morning could see grey skies, while a few breaks might form later in the day. Temperatures hover near 11°C, and the odd shower could persist. Occasional clouds might break, allowing brief sunny intervals for a momentary lift in the weather.
Steadier rain is possible the following day as temperatures dip near 7°C. Overcast conditions look likely, though lighter winds might offer a calmer atmosphere. The chance of showers lingers, so plenty of cloud cover could remain. Evening could bring a slight clearing, but cooler air stays dominant through the night.
The weekend arrives with breezy weather and temperatures near 8°C. Patchy rain might appear again, but occasional brighter spells are not off the table. Stronger winds could develop later, adding a fresh feel to overall conditions. Early clouds may pass, revealing quick flashes of sunshine slightly.
On Sunday, a cool trend continues, with readings about 10°C. Patchy rain is likely, although drier intervals may appear. Gusts remain noticeable, but sunshine could break through. The closing day of the weekend remains changeable, with mixed clouds and a chance of scattered showers. Late afternoon might become calmer, though breezes still linger.
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