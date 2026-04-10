Today, Friday, April 10, brings partly cloudy skies across Abergavenny with a chance of patchy rain later in the afternoon. Temperatures near 8°C may drift lower to about 2°C overnight. Breezes stay moderate, keeping the day comfortable but occasionally crisp. Expect mostly dry intervals with only brief spells of light drizzle.
Tomorrow features moderate rain through most of the day. Early morning drizzle and short bursts of heavier rain will keep skies grey. Temperatures hover near 8°C, dipping close to 2°C at night. Occasional windy moments might accompany the rain, so expect changing weather throughout the morning and afternoon.
This weekend promises patchy rain early on Sunday, gradually easing into drier spells by midday. Temperatures about 10°C will bring a slightly milder feel, though the breeze could add a cool edge. Clouds might linger, but some brighter moments are likely later in the afternoon before temperatures settle near 3°C at night.
Moderate rain arrives Monday, mixing with spells of light drizzle from morning into evening. Temperatures about 7°C will dominate, though the day stays on the cooler side. A murky start could give way to steadier rain before a few late clear periods. Keep an eye on scattered showers as dusk approaches.
Sunnier conditions arrive Tuesday with clear skies and a sharp rise in warmth. Afternoon highs near 12°C contrast with the early morning lows close to 0°C. Sunshine boosts local weather morale, and gentle winds create a calmer vibe. Expect a pleasant day that hints at spring’s growing influence.
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